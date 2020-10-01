 Skip to main content
LETTER: Re-elect Bryan E. Smith
With all of the attention for the upcoming election being focused on the national lever, I'd like to remind everyone that where the real work gets done is at local level. That being said, votes in Macon County Board District 3 have the opportunity to re-elect Bryan E. Smith to the the Macon County Board, For years I have been involved with Macon County as Chair of the county Zoning Board of Appeals. Any time I have had a question concerning government Bryan Smith was always ready and able to answer me in a efficient and timely way. You certainly don't find that much today, While I don't live in his district any more, I would strongly encourage voters in Macon County Board District 3 to re-elect Bryan E. Smith. You can't go wrong!

Barbara Edwards Lamont, Oreana

