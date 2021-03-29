LETTER: Re-elect David Horn to council

I ask you to vote David Horn for Decatur City Council in the upcoming election on April 6. Councilman Horn has served our city the past four years with integrity, passion and drive. He has taken on his role earnestly, and has committed himself to serving all citizens of Decatur through transparency, accessibility and with an independent voice.

I have had the privilege of seeing David get to know and care for all the Decatur citizens he serves. He is empathetic, listens to the concerns and fears of Decatur residents, and advocates for ideas that will move our city forward. David provides accurate and relevant data and information necessary to advance a vision for the betterment of all who live in our city.

I know that our city benefits from David’s kind heart, compassion and intelligence. I am confident when re-elected, David will continue to work tirelessly on the behalf of all.

Please vote to re-elect David Horn for four more years on the Decatur City Council.

Mary Garrison, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0