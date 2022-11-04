LETTER: Re-elect Dawson to county board

As we commit to moving our community forward, we want ensure that elected positions are reflective of our community. As a District 4 resident, I ask that you re-elect Patricia (Pat) Dawson to the county board. Pat has served on the county board for more than 15 years and has worked alongside colleagues to ensure that Macon County continues to remain solvent.

She has worked to ensure that the county continues to be fiscally sound and responsibly manage its budget. Pat has a commitment to advocate for proper tax relief for all, I believe, and Pat has demonstrated a goal of continuing to work successfully to move Macon County forward.

Pat has and continues to be a voice for the voiceless. Vote to re-elect Patricia (Pat) Dawson to the Macon County Board District 4.

Gussie M. Reed, Decatur