LETTER: Re-elect Greenfield to county board

I would like to ask for your vote to re-elect Kevin Greenfield to the Macon County Board. Kevin is a local business owner, a local government official and a lifelong Macon County resident. He is very fiscally responsible voting to save Macon County taxpayers dollars. He never wants to increase taxes.

Kevin is a strong supporter of law enforcement and has ridden along with officers on multiple occasions to see how law enforcement operates in Macon County. He works closely with local business owners wanting to know what he can do to better Macon County growth.

He has a great working relationship with Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and other city officials ensuring both municipalities work in tandem to obtain as much federal and state dollars as possible to support growth in Macon County.

Please vote to re-elect Kevin to the Macon County Board. Make your vote count.

Cheryl A. Smith - Decatur