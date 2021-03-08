LETTER: Re-elect Kuhle to city council

I am writing this letter in support of Chuck Kuhle for Decatur City Council. I have personally known Chuck for over 40 years. He is a lifelong resident of Decatur, a great father and family man who loves this city. He has not only served as a Decatur city councilman but also as a Macon County Board member.

Chuck’s first term on the council has been a very productive one as he supported the building of two new firehouses, voted to attract Chipotle and Love’s Travel Stop as well as the Brush College road improvements, John’s Hill area revitalization, demolition of dilapidated homes, a new fire truck and keeping the city’s portion of property taxes flat. He also cast a key vote for InnovaFeed selecting Decatur as its North American headquarters.

In a second term he would hold the line on taxes, continue the work on Community Revitalization, work closely with economic groups to facilitate growth, return the city to pre-pandemic activity, and continue to be a voice of reason on the council.

As a local business owner, I know the value of people who serve our city and community for the benefit for all that live here. I also know the importance of supporting those individuals who have this community’s best interest at heart so for these reasons I am supporting Chuck Kuhle for Decatur City Council.

John G. Skeffington, Decatur

