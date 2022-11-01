LETTER: Re-elect Rood to county board

Please accept my recommendation to re-elect Marcy Rood in Macon County Board District 4. In Marcy’s thirty-five year public service career, she’s learned how to be an effective grant writer, putting those skills to work for Macon County. She led the effort to find the funding to upgrade the 22nd St. railroad crossing and has been advocating for electric vehicle charging stations. She knows how to bring state and federal tax dollars home to us.

Marcy Rood is one of the smartest and most capable candidates to ever appear on a ballot in Macon County. She has spent more than thirty-five years in public service, working for the U.S. Department of Energy in Washington, and now supporting the Argonne National Laboratory remotely from Decatur. Marcy has devoted her career to clean energy and transportation, and a better environment so that all of us can have cleaner air and an energy secure America. She is a national leader in clean energy transportation, and we are lucky to have her expertise.

Marcy Rood has been bringing impactful solutions to the clean energy and sustainability table for three plus decades, and that’s what she will continue to do for Macon County. She’s motivated and ready to keep getting the job done for us.

If you live in Macon County Board District 4 I highly recommend you vote to re-elect Marcy Rood on November 8th.

Jim Underwood, Decatur