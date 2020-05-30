LETTER: Re-openings haven't resulted in deaths

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I just saw the ad on page C6 of my May 28 paper requesting tips for the Herald-Review newsroom. Well I've got a tip: The COVID-19 daily death toll in the U.S. has been steadily plummeting for more than a month. Since no one else in the left-wing press or right-wing press or international press is reporting this story, maybe the H-R can grab the exclusive.

Here are the numbers, courtesy of Worldometers, which provides stats to a great many respected institutions including Johns Hopkins University. For the 7-day period of April 14-20 the average 24-hour death toll was roughly 2,200. One week later it was down to 2,000 per day. For the week of May 3-9, it was 1,800. By May 6-12, it had dropped to 1,600. (But no one was reporting any of this.)

By May 11-17, the daily toll was down to 1,400 and by May 17-23 it was just 1,200. And right now, as of May 22-28 the number was 998 per day. The U.S has gone from 2,200 deaths per day to fewer than 1,000 in just over five weeks. I'd call that news. In fact, I'd call it big encouraging news.

But instead of seeing those numbers, readers everywhere are assaulted by one speculative fear-mongering article after another. "Some 3,000 Americans could be dying of COVID-19 per day by June 1," said the Time magazine article dated May 25. They were off by 300% on a forecast just days away.