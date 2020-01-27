LETTER: Reader made attempt to speak out
LETTER: Reader made attempt to speak out

In regards to Ed Barding's letter to the editor ("Speak out against parked railroad cars blocking road," Jan. 21), I am a resident on E. Garfield St. I was at the meeting and I was a spokesperson a few years back and they decided to keep the crossing open.

I have been fighting this crossing issue for about four months and they keep passing the buck. When I called the city, Jasper Street department they told me there was nothing could do but they plow it. So then I called the railroad and they said they would take care of it, which didn't happen. I called a city councilman and he told me he would look into it. I got tired of waiting. I then called the city manager's office about six times.

I finally got to talk to the new city manager. He told me he would call the railroad and get back to me by the end of January. I again called the railroad, I talked to a higher-up and he said we only move the cars when Archer Daniels Midland Co. calls for them.

Carrol Sperry, Decatur

