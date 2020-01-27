LETTER: Reader made attempt to speak out

In regards to Ed Barding's letter to the editor ("Speak out against parked railroad cars blocking road," Jan. 21), I am a resident on E. Garfield St. I was at the meeting and I was a spokesperson a few years back and they decided to keep the crossing open.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I have been fighting this crossing issue for about four months and they keep passing the buck. When I called the city, Jasper Street department they told me there was nothing could do but they plow it. So then I called the railroad and they said they would take care of it, which didn't happen. I called a city councilman and he told me he would look into it. I got tired of waiting. I then called the city manager's office about six times.

I finally got to talk to the new city manager. He told me he would call the railroad and get back to me by the end of January. I again called the railroad, I talked to a higher-up and he said we only move the cars when Archer Daniels Midland Co. calls for them.

Carrol Sperry, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0