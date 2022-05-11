LETTER:Reagan should read more closely

In Michael Reagan’s recent column ("Media misreading court decisions," April 27), he reveals his inability to differentiate between fact and fiction. He states that the “liberal media” confuses viewers with misleading reporting which apparently makes liberals react in “hysterical, angry and predictable” ways.

Reagan claims that liberals don’t study the issues carefully and consequently overreact to each sensible Republican action, as in the case of the judge who struck down the mask mandate. On the contrary, the liberal reaction against this judge is totally justified. She deserves all the pushback she is getting, and more. Her ruling endangers our public health. Reagan states that mask protection is a “myth.” Maybe he’s the one who should more carefully study the facts.

Reagan also condemns liberals for not carefully reading Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, inferring that it is, in fact, a sound and sensible bill. Careful reading of the bill, however, reveals such vague language that it can be interpreted in any number of ways and could easily lead to frivolous and expensive lawsuits that school districts can ill-afford.

Michael Reagan is simply another mouthpiece contributing to the far-right wing theater which defines the present-day GOP.

Randall Reyman, Decatur

