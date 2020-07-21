LETTER: Real credit when virus is conquered

2 Chronicles 7:14: If my people which are called by my name shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.

Let those that are trying to control the virus any way they can to keep it from spreading take credit. But let us who know the worth of prayer write in unity for asking God to send a miracle even if medical professionals claim that they did it all with isolation and things that took place. God still answers prayers and never fails.