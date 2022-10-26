LETTER: Realizing where the threats are

The United States is not, and was never intended to be, a democracy. The founding fathers very specifically made that clear. In the Constitution, our government was designed to employ a single democratic institution: the House of Representatives. All other offices and functions define and establish the structure which we were given: a federated republic. Whenever I hear a pundit or a politician or a media outlet talk about the threats to "our democracy," I see that they are the major threat to the United States as a nation, and most probably don't even realize it.