LETTER: Realizing where the threats are

Letter to the Editor

With a couple of weeks to the midterm election, I am concerned that so many continue to tout a phrase which is patently false: "Our democracy."

The United States is not, and was never intended to be, a democracy. The founding fathers very specifically made that clear. In the Constitution, our government was designed to employ a single democratic institution: the House of Representatives. All other offices and functions define and establish the structure which we were given: a federated republic. Whenever I hear a pundit or a politician or a media outlet talk about the threats to "our democracy," I see that they are the major threat to the United States as a nation, and most probably don't even realize it.

Steven Craven, Decatur

