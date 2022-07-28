LETTER: Reason for Decatur DUI numbers

It doesn't surprise me that Decatur has, once again, arrested more people for D.U.I., than any other city in Illinois, outside of Chicago.

After all, you have more drive-through liquor windows than all of those other cities combined.

But thanks to the Decatur Police and Macon County Sheriffs Departments, you or your loved ones weren't killed by a drunken driver.

And a special thanks to Decatur City Councilman David Horn and the rest of the council, who voted to shut drive-through liquor window sales off at 10 p.m. every night.

I just wonder how long it will take everyone to realize, that those windows should be closed, completely and forever?

David Daker, Bonney Lake, Washington