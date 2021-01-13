LETTER: Reasons Trump lost the election

Biden won by over 1 million popular votes and 306 electoral votes. On Dec. 14 the Electoral College confirmed Biden’s win, and CNN did an outstanding job of broadcasting these meetings.

So why was Trump defeated on Nov. 3? I feel Trump’s racism was one of the major reasons he lost. Trump was only able to get a very small percentage of the Black vote.

I suspect “Trump fatigue” was another reason he lost. Just as voters had “Hilary fatigue” in 2016. They had heard too many Trump lies, his total lack of empathy, and general arrogance from 2016 to 2020.

The fact that Trump only paid $750.00 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 and no federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 in ten of the last 15 years didn’t help his cause either.

Had I ever considered voting for Trump (and I didn’t), the fact I paid a little less than $10,000 in each of these years would have been a “turn off” for me and many others. Furthermore, we never saw his tax returns.

I suspect he lost many of our veterans’ votes when he referred to them as “suckers and losers.” Gold Star families were even accused of spreading the virus at a White House event.