LETTER: Recently annexed need to strike back

I have written previously about annexation efforts by the new city manager, mayor and city council to benefit the city to increase plummeting population numbers for the census and increased state funding.

My rural half-acre was one of those recently annexed. My monthly water bill now reflects annexation including charges for storm sewers and recycling. There are no storm sewers in my addition. I complained to the city water department about the charges for unavailable services. I was informed that the city council voted to charge for such services whether available or not. I find this practice atrocious. I spoke at city council meetings regarding my discontent to no avail.

I was forced to sign the petition for annexation, threatened with disconnection of my water service. The rear of my lot abuts acreage used for grazing livestock and for crash crops. There is no city water on that agricultural acreage contiguous to my property.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I have been interviewed by a reporter from the New York Times for an article on the annexation frenzy locally and in other areas experiencing population decline. The article was published on Jan. 18. Pictures were taken of my rural setting.