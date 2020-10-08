LETTER: Recognize John Dunn for the Civic Center

I am curious as to why there has not been any tribute at the Civic Center to thank John Dunn, who has been instrumental in getting the Civic Center built in Decatur when he was a State Representative from January 1975 to January 1995? This is so sad that he is not given the recognition for his contributions to making Decatur a better place.
My son and John’s boys played Hockey at Fairview Park where it was very cold for outside play. We were so excited to be in a warm and beautiful facility to continue playing hock until they graduated high school and went to college.
John Dunn has always been a dedicated citizen and Decatur should give him commitments to our community.
Jonnie Taylor, Decatur
