LETTER: Recovery will be good time to review

When a coronavirus type event is eventually resolved, health and government officials review their notes to see how we can do better next time. The coronavirus aftermath might be an opportune time to review “checks and balances” theory too. The White House could use a refresher, especially on the function and idea behind independent departments like the Federal Reserve and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

President Trump has been pointed in his criticism of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, but he has company. President Reagan wanted to keep then-Fed Chairman Paul Volcker from raising interest rates, and President H.W Bush blamed Alan Greenspan for Bush’s 1992 presidential election loss. Federal Reserve versus the president discord dates back to Herbert Hoover.

Assuming that the Fed truly enjoys independence from political pressure, should such an understanding — maybe firewall is a better word — exist between the White House and the NIAID? It might cut down on NIAID director Anthony Fauci having to explain what President Trump just said.

Respected people like Dr. Fauci then have to verbally tap dance on the spot to make their point followed by obligatory media analysis and public head-scratching. What a waste of time.