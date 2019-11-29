LETTER: Red Cross volunteer meeting Dec. 2

Imagine how you’d feel if your home was destroyed by fire only hours after preparing dinner, watching a movie, and telling your children a story before bed. What would you do and where would you go? You’d be able to find safety in a Red Cross shelter. Imagine that today is bright and sunny, but tomorrow a storm brings with it flood waters that total your car and leave you with a home so full of water and debris, you can no longer live there? What would you do? Where would you go? You look for a Red Cross shelter.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The American Red Cross is here to help in emergency situations, but that can’t happen without volunteers. In fact, 90 percent of the workforce in the Red Cross is volunteer based which means we are always looking for dedicated humanitarians to carryout the mission of alleviating human suffering. On Monday, Dec. 2, interested individuals can attend an open house at the new Red Cross office located at starting at 5 p.m. to hear more about the three lines of service which include Disaster Services, Services to the Armed Forces, and Biomedical.

All help citizens in various ways such as assisting a family affected by a home fire, bringing a soldier home to experience a birth of a child or providing a friendly face at a blood drive. Please bring any questions and expect to be inspired knowing that you can make a difference.

Jared Kaylor, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0