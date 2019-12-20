LETTER: Reduce access to assault rifles

In the state of Illinois, anyone of the age of 18 with a FOID card is allowed to purchase an assault rifle and can have it in their possession in three days, but they aren’t allowed to purchase a pistol. In my opinion, this is completely ridiculous. In most cases, assault rifles are used in mass shootings instead of pistols, so why is it that assault rifles are much easier to purchase? I recommend that assault rifles should be banned until the age of 21.
It is proven that in recent history assault rifles have been most used in the deadliest mass shootings and I feel as if the state of Illinois is continuing to let this happen without setting any laws in place to reduce the use of assault rifles. In fact, 67% of Americans agree that there should be a ban on assault rifles.
Giffords Law Center provides has more information and facts on this issue. It is imperative that Americans help our country become safer.
Abagayle Jones, Blue Mound