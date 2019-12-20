LETTER: Reduce access to assault rifles

In the state of Illinois, anyone of the age of 18 with a FOID card is allowed to purchase an assault rifle and can have it in their possession in three days, but they aren’t allowed to purchase a pistol. In my opinion, this is completely ridiculous. In most cases, assault rifles are used in mass shootings instead of pistols, so why is it that assault rifles are much easier to purchase? I recommend that assault rifles should be banned until the age of 21.