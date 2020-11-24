LETTER: Reflect on health frontline workers

As we celebrate Thanksgiving, let’s take a moment to remember all those who are spending the holiday on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19: not only doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals, but all the other essential workers who protect and care for our communities. On behalf of Memorial Health System, I would like to express my gratitude to these workers and their families. This year, their hard work and dedication mean more than ever.

Many families had to make hard choices this year, balancing the joy of spending the holiday with their loved ones against the risk of inadvertently exposing others to COVID-19. Our region is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases, turning family gatherings into high-risk situations. Thank you to those of you who are helping reverse this worrisome trend and reduce the burden on our local healthcare organizations by celebrating a socially distanced Thanksgiving. While it’s difficult to be apart from the people we love at this time of year, it’s crucial that we slow the spread of the virus in central Illinois.

Finally, I want to thank everyone for the support you have given our healthcare workers this year. For the past nine months, your encouragement and kind words have kept us going even in the face of enormous challenges. We are proud to serve our communities and extremely grateful for your trust in us.