LETTER: Regulatory oversight not shortsighted

Recently, a letter appeared in the Herald & Review ("Businesses integral part of economy," Sept. 4) which took umbrage with my earlier piece where I noted the deregulatory actions taken by the Trump administration.

The writer, Karl Meurlot, characterized my remarks as “shortsighted” and then proceeded to posit the claim that since profitable corporations are good for America and regulations are bad for corporate profits, therefore regulations must be bad for America.

This is the default position often taken by those refusing to recognize the value of regulatory oversight. Of course, we all recognize that too much of anything can be problematic, but from my perspective, to ignore the important role regulations play in the protection of American citizens is about as shortsighted as it can get.

I wonder if Meurlot bothered to look at the link I provided for the Brookings Institution. If he had, he would have seen descriptions of about 250 deregulatory actions taken over the last three years. Almost a third of these actions had to do with easing environmental standards, the most recent one allowing for the rolling back of regulations on methane production, an action that will result in the spewing of an extra 350,000 tons of methane into the atmosphere.