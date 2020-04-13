LETTER: Release stay at homes by county

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

I am a semi-retired businessman in Decatur.

The question many of my colleagues have been trying to get answered is as follows:

If the stay at home order is extended, has the state considered releasing the order county by county or will the state of Illinois wait until the entire state is safe?

It appears to many of us that releasing the stay at home order has now evolved to more of a regional issue not a statewide issue. Chicago does need to stay shut down past May 1, no question.

Mandating the release of the stay at home order being done only statewide not county by county will affect our economy and hospital care that is now being restricted. Downstate counties will not rebound as fast as an urban area once things get closer to normal. Releasing counties less impacted will provide additional tax revenue for the state of Illinois which is desperately needed.

Counties, for example, can decide to allow restaurants and golf courses to open and require customers to show an ID proving they live in that county.

Otherwise, it has the appearance that if high-density counties have to suffer then all counties have to suffer.