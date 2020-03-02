LETTER: Rely on county board track records

If you had a heart condition, would you choose an experienced cardiologist or a medical student. If you had taken bankruptcy and received excellent guidance which returned you to the right course, would you go to a less experienced for a second opinion?

Within the last decade one county board, had leaders who failed to balance a budget, who disbanded committees and who raided our contingency fund regularly, created a million-dollar deficit, left a disaster in their wake.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

We were lucky enough to have a group of bipartisan leaders who were willing to put in the hard work necessary to return the county to a better condition. Why would we choose unproven options rather than rely on choices with documented track records?

Vote for Ritter, Wickenhauser and Newberg on March 17th. Return them to the DeWitt County Board to continue the work that they have done so well.

Kim Spencer, Clinton

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0