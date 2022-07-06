LETTER: Remember to drive defensively

People will admit to a lot of things – they’re not 100% honest or they don’t have a sense of humor. But you’ll hardly ever find one who’ll say they’re a bad driver.

All of us have seen them, and it’s wise to keep our wits about us as we drive defensively.

Taking your life into your hands on the road would be bad enough if all we had to worry about was the phones in drivers’ hands.

More and more people are driving more and more aggressively. Their actions say, “It’s my road, and they’ll do what they want”. You’ll see them tailing the car in front of them or jockeying between lanes, not a turn signal in sight. It’s almost amusing the way they cut in front of us, only to be caught at the light the same way they would had they never bothered.

And about those traffic lights. Red, yellow and green all seem to say “go” to too many folks. How many times have you seen someone sail through an obviously red light?

Here’s something you may not have noticed about “stop” signs: there must be tiny wording underneath "stop" that says “stopping’s optional, but you might slow down.”

You’re not even particularly safe in a parking lot. Some drivers dash through, with no regard to people pulling out. Also, it’s great that my car has a camera for backing up, but it can’t help me see around the SUV next to me that inevitably blocks my view.

What you’re left with, dear driver, is to brace yourself for the aggressiveness and the distractedness all around you.

I recall the rule I browbeat my daughter with as she was learning to drive – always watch out for the other guy, because he won’t be watching out for you

Dick Zaker, Decatur