LETTER: Remember, women are veterans too

On Saturday, March 26, I was fortunate to attend the Vietnam War Veterans recognition event in Decatur. It was a fantastic event which honored those who served in Vietnam and all veterans and the public who wished to attend.

There were a number of speakers and recognition of personnel who helped organize the event. There were a few hundred people in attendance and the attendees seemed very thankful for the recognition.

The keynote speaker was SSG Shilo Harris, a veteran who was wounded in by an IED explosion in Irag in 2007. His presentation was one of patriotism and hope for our country. If you are not familiar with Shilo Harris I urge you to look up his incredible story.

At the conclusion of the ceremony all of the veterans in attendance were offered a challenge coin as a remembrance of the occasion. A challenge coin is a military symbol dating to WWI and one which all military veterans immediately recognize.

In queuing up to receive the coins the veterans waited patiently.

One of those veterans was my wife, a retired Army Veteran and Nurse Anesthetist.

When it came time for my favorite veteran to receive her challenge coin the vet handing out the coins asked if she was a veteran. I was stunned. No male veteran had been asked that question.

My wife, LTC Jill Henry, USA (retired), is the Illinois Ambassador to the Military Women's Memorial. An inscription at the memorial reads in part: "Let the generations know that women in uniform also guaranteed our freedom, And their tears fell just as hard."

Please remember, women are veterans too.

Gordon Herbert, Bloomington

