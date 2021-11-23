LETTER: Reminder: COVID pandemic is ongoing

Illinois doctors say enjoy the holidays, but don’t forget your mask.

We are thankful that it is safer to gather with family and friends during the 2021 holiday season, as long as you and they are fully vaccinated. The doctors of Illinois have a few health safety tips to get you through the holidays:

• If you’re the host or a guest, it’s okay to ask if others attending the gathering are vaccinated for COVID-19.

• If it will be a mixed group of vaccinated and unvaccinated persons, or if you have a loved one with a weakened immune system, you’ll want to wear a mask if indoors.

• If you’re feeling ill or have COVID-like symptoms, don’t host or attend holiday gatherings.

• Travel safely! If you’re taking any type of public transportation – planes, trains or buses – get vaccinated and remember masks are required while traveling.

Although most of us want to resume our usual holiday traditions, we have to be mindful that the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, making people sick and, in some cases, resulting in fatalities, particularly among the unvaccinated. We’re making great progress in getting everyone five years of age and older vaccinated. If you haven’t gotten your shot yet, please give yourself an early holiday present to protect your own health, as well as the health of your family and friends. Happy Holidays!

Regan Thomas, President

Illinois State Medical Society

