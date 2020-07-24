LETTER: Replace Davis over his health voting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As COVID-19 continues to spike across the country, widely available, affordable health insurance is more critical than ever. By the end of June, over 5.4 million Americans had lost their health care coverage due to pandemic-related job losses. On June 29, the House passed HR 1425 to lower healthcare costs, protect patients with preexisting conditions, expand Medicaid, and lower prescription drug prices.

In his latest letter to constituents, Rodney Davis (R-13), who voted against this bill, ridiculed HR 1425 as “nice-sounding headlines for Democratic campaign literature.”

Instead he touts bills he co-sponsored as better ideas, such as HR 692 that addresses elimination of exclusions for pre-existing conditions, a key component of the Affordable Care Act. Interestingly, Davis’s bill comes with a pretty significant catch; it only kicks in contingent upon repealing the ACA.

Of course, that would be a huge problem for Illinoisans who’ve lost their health insurance since, 10 years into enactment of the ACA, Republicans have yet to offer a viable replacement for it, despite Trump’s Justice Department going all the way to the Supreme Court in order to repeal it.