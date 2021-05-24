 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Replace Reagan as columnist
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Replace Reagan as columnist

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LettersEditor

Please find a respectable conservative columnist to replace Michael Reagan. 

While I wish you would offer us columns by Leonard Pitts more often, I do realize the importance and I appreciate having the conservative point of view presented as well. I do read them and sometimes must agree that they have a point. 

I agree strongly with guest columnist Richard Virgin that Michael Reagan does not have a place in the discussion, and should not have a place in the Herald & Review.

Please compare your own thoughtful "Our View" columns with those of Michael Reagan. Surely you see the difference that Richard Virgin speaks of.

John Baird, Decatur

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News