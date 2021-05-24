LETTER: Replace Reagan as columnist

Please find a respectable conservative columnist to replace Michael Reagan.
While I wish you would offer us columns by Leonard Pitts more often, I do realize the importance and I appreciate having the conservative point of view presented as well. I do read them and sometimes must agree that they have a point.
I agree strongly with guest columnist Richard Virgin that Michael Reagan does not have a place in the discussion, and should not have a place in the Herald & Review.
Please compare your own thoughtful "Our View" columns with those of Michael Reagan. Surely you see the difference that Richard Virgin speaks of.
John Baird, Decatur