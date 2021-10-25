LETTER: Report good deeds in Decatur

Decatur prospers with positivity. One source of such positivity is kind acts toward others. We see them on a regular basis. The request here is to jot down the ones you’ve witnessed or have been done on your behalf and submit them to this email: humanrelationscommission@decaturil.gov.

What happens then? The accounts of kindness are displayed on the city’s website, the Human Relations Commission’s Facebook page and the Channel 18 public service station. Then, we hope, they are repeated in conversations as a bright spot In the day. Inspiration could take root.

Reporting these good deeds may be the best no-cost step you can take to improve Decatur.

Dick Zaker, Decatur

