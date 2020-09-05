LETTER: Republican ideology causing mayhem

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since I’m known locally as Decatur’s “resident socialist,” I feel compelled to comment on the president’s campaign strategy of winning by raising fears of a socialistic state under Joe Biden.

There’s a lot going on that could be endlessly sliced and diced along ideological lines. But I think I can cut to the bottom line with a simple and obvious observation. It’s not Democratic ideology that is sending tidal waves of Black people into the streets resulting in some incidents of looting and mayhem.

It is precisely the Republican ideology of brute force that defends the mindless recklessness of shooting and killing unarmed suspects who cannot rise to “cooperate” with arrest when they are pressed into the ground with a knee on their neck. Democrats have no sympathy with that approach to “law and order.”

And I might add that it is Democrats who beg and plead for gun control laws to help prevent mass killings that take out little children in schools.

I am, by the way, a 78-year-old, disabled senior who Donald Trump would refer to as “antifa.” I am, in fact, opposed to the authoritarian takeover of America and police suppression of free speech and the right to assemble. Antifa, for those who don’t watch Fox news, is short for anti-fascist. I plead “guilty” to that.

Barbara Minich, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0