LETTER: Republican walkout a petty gesture

I had to laugh at the militancy of Illinois Republicans when they staged their street theatre over mask mandates. How courageous Dan Caulkins and his goon squad must feel violating congressional rules with their petty walkout. This same cowardly group supported Trump’s lies, efforts to mount an insurrection, either by presence at the Jan 6 rally, or by their silence to the assault on democracy. Apparently the effects of “Trump Tea” are so strong it destroys the back bone of nearly every Republican at every level of elected office.

Illinoisans now face the Billionaires Ball; right wing extremists desperately trying to buy our democracy. Most of them, out of state donors, are providing tens of millions to Republican fascists who kneel quivering at the throne of king Trumpenstein.

Would you want Illinois to follow Georgia, Texas, Arizona and others into voter depravity and suppression? Would you rather have your vote changed by partisan criminals who have no real policy other than lies, fear, hate, and deceit? If Republican insurrectionists control the Illinois state legislature, Governor’s office, Secretary of State, or any government function, our democracy will suffer.

If lies, hate, fear, racism, bigotry, and cowardice satisfies your vision of America, vote Republican. If you want a government of the people, vote Republicans out.

Mike Griffin, Decatur

