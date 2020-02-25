LETTER: Republicans a threat to democracy

While the Trump administration continues to deny Russian interference in the 2020 elections on behalf of Trump, they are quick to point out that Russians are assisting the Sanders campaign. Not surprising, Putin is deceiving, along with the Republican Party, voters into believing Sanders is complicit in foreign assistance. The Trump campaign will paint the Sanders campaign as socialists and a rival against democracy, which of course, is far from reality. No one political organization hates democracy more than the Republican Party and their benefactors, Corporate America USA.

Unfortunately, the media has done little to expose the most widespread threats to our elections, home-grown election interference. Purging voter rolls has become widespread, disenfranchising millions of American voters in 2016 and will increase drastically in 2020.

Republican desperation to keep the Oval Office after a public display of cowardice and refusal to honor their oaths of office in the Trump impeachment, must find ways to rig the system. It is no secret that phony voter purges occur in states having a Republican majority. Now Republicans are mailing phony census forms to rig the system as well as using social media on a massive disinformation campaign.