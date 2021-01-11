LETTER: Republicans are responsible for mayhem

The assault on the capitol was the result of four years of “unbelievable lies” by former Republican Party politicians. Every Republican politician save Bass, Romney and Kinzinger, are responsible for the mayhem, domestic terror, and assault on democracy.

There is no left and right, there never was. It was always about democracy verses corporate fascism. Republicans never represented ordinary Americans, their values, or their economic well-being. This dynamic resulted in the great disparity of wealth, homelessness, poverty, hunger, and hopelessness the mad king used to rise to power, not to mention the thousands that have perished due to his refusal to follow CDC guidelines. Democrats who took the same corporate donations and perks from lobbyists, are just as guilty.

Fueled by Fox News, Rush Limbaugh, and other extremist outlets, and those include Ralph Reed and the Christian Coalition and Franklin Graham, many Americans were lured into drinking the Trump Kool-Aid. Thousands of lies and deceptions, backed by Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Kevin McCarthy and many more supported those lies and used them to increase their own political power.