LETTER: Republicans have harmed America

Central Illinois media, including print, television and internet, is doing a disservice to Illinois voters by refusing to hold political terrorists accountable for destroying confidence in government institutions. There is no better example than local media controlling the narrative at U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis’ forum at Richland Community College earlier this year to avoid any real accountability from Davis. Refusing to call out Davis and other Republican extremists for their efforts supporting Donald Trump, the big lie, and the insurrection attempts on Jan 6.

Mike Bost, Darren Bailey, Mary Miller, cohort of Marjorie Taylor Green, and Chris Miller who aired a tirade against all Democrats while supporting Trump’s Jan 6 rally. His truck was parked at the Capitol with an Oathkeepers sticker on the bumper. Throw in Brad Halbrook and our version of Yosemite Sam, Dan Caulkins who aligned themselves with the extremist.

In the Dec. 1 Herald & Review, former congressman John Shimkus said Davis was a trusted leader of rebuilding roads and bridges. Davis voted against the recent infrastructure bill but supported a million dollar non-refundable loan to his family’s McDonald's franchises he has investments in.

Davis said he looks forward to retaking control of the House, firing Nancy Pelosi and holding Joe Biden accountable for massive failures. Pelosi has shown real leadership, passed infrastructure, led the effort to impeach Trump twice, and passed numerous bills benefiting working Americans. She never tried to overthrow our government, suppress voting rights, never told thousands of lies, drew alliances with extremist organizations, and trashed foreign allies. Pelosi never sucked up to Putin, took his word over U.S. intelligence agencies, or called for violence at public events.

What a scoundrel. Get real, Davis.

Local media has an obligation to expose Republican terrorists' efforts to undermine future elections and destroy democracy.

Mike Griffin, Decatur

