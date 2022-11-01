LETTER: Republicans must be defeated

It’s not an exaggeration to say that our democracy and the integrity of our elections are on the line Nov. 8. Here’s an excerpt from Fred Wertheimer’s article “Election deniers could throw our democracy into chaos,” available on the internet.

“Former President Trump’s continuous false claim, without a shred of evidence, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him was only the beginning of a nationwide effort to discredit the integrity of our elections." Trump’s attacks spawned Republican clones in Congress and around the country who became known as “election deniers.”

A new Washington Post report found that “a majority of Republican nominees on the ballot this November for the House, Senate, and key statewide offices — 299 in all — have denied or questioned the outcome of the last presidential election.

These candidates have already demonstrated an unwillingness to accept the true results of an election.

Any number of election deniers may win seats that put them in position to attempt to rig the 2024 presidential election in favor of the Republican nominee.

And any number of election deniers who lose their races next month may well follow in Trump’s footsteps and refuse to accept the results, charging without any basis that their elections were stolen.

This could create the greatest attack in our history on the legitimacy of our elections.

The fact that election deniers around the country are running for office is just part of Trump’s destructive legacy.

There are reports of actual or threatened harassment of election workers and poll watchers around the country stemming from Trump’s Big Lie.”

On election day we must vote to defeat the GOP.

Ron Adams, Decatur