The law requiring Illinois drivers 75 and older to take a yearly driver's test needs to be abolished.

By the time you reach 75 you know if you are capable of driving safely or not.

We don’t drive as much at night or long distances and have the wisdom of experience.

The DMV is stressed enough and with the price of gas we won’t be driving anyway.

Barbara Wood, Cerro Gordo

