LETTER: Resolve, force all despots understand

If you do not remember the past you are doomed to repeat it. A very old but somewhat true statement.

Consider the past for a brief moment - Germany after the Great War was a country that had areas taken from it by the treaty of Versailles and was a broken nation. The collapse of the former USSR resulted in a breakup of its former territories.

Strong-willed men rose to power and gained control. Hitler in Germany and Putin in Russia. Both men longed for the power and glory for their respective former countries and were in position to make it happen.

Both men realized that the western powers had weak leaders and no desire for new conflicts. Both men started annexing sections of countries or territories using various excuses and reasoning. Western leaders did nothing but talk and put in various sanctions, embargos, etc.

Hitler led Germany and the world to the Second World War. Putin's actions show if he continues, it will result in a war that will be one that has not happened since WWII. Before WWII, many negotiations were tried. One of the most famous was headlined "Chamberlain Secures Peace in Our Time." Seeking to avoid war in Europe, leaders from Britain, France and Italy signed the Munich Pact on September 29, 1938, agreeing to Hitler's demands and ceding Czechoslovakia to Germany. Upon his return to England the following day, the architect of the appeasement policy, Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, declared "peace in our time." We all know what the results of that pact were.

General comparisons I realize, but men like Hitler and Putin only understand one thing usually and that is strong resolve and force.

Dale Tolly, Oreana

