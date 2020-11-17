LETTER: Respect needed for processions

In times like these this is a relatively small thing but to me it reflects the lack of civility and courtesy we see every day in the news.

I attended the funeral of a loved one here in Decatur and drove to the cemetery in the funeral procession. I was astounded at the number of cars that did not pull over as we went by and the number of cars who passed the procession on Grand Avenue.

When did people stop showing respect and consideration for a sorrowing family taking their loved one to their final rest?

To top it off, at the corner of Grand and Martin Luther King a city bus cut through the procession. A little further down Grand, a Fedex delivery ban squeezed passed us to turn left. On William Street Road, an ADM Security vehicle passed the procession to turn up Brush College. Must have been some important mail.

Can't we slow down a little to show respect as we would want others to show us at a time of loss? Good manners are an increasingly rare commodity it seems at times.

Jim Wrigley, Decatur

