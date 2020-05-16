LETTER: Rest in peace, Orv Graham

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Orv Graham sat behind his desk during my first broadcasting job interview and asked me a question I'll never forget. "What's the best book you've read lately?"' As a 22-year-old, glad to be done with school, I reached for a mediocre answer. Thankfully, he hired me anyway.

It was the most important lesson I gradually learned, a teaching also echoed by my father Fran. Be curious. Be interesting. Know a little bit about everything. Those are the vital keys, first taught to me by Orv, about being a real broadcaster. Orv Graham could talk to anyone intelligently, which also made him successful in other related fields that he chose to pursue.

While his passing is a melancholy end of an era, it is so wonderful to read the detailed H&R tribute to his importance to Decatur ("Leaders mourn ‘Mr. Radio’," May 14) and hear about so many of the people he touched during his broadcasting career.

As many know, Orv had a fine sense of humor and very quick wit. My favorite comedic Orv story happened in 1989, during morning drive time when I was working for WSOY, which had the top 2 stations on the air simultaneously. The halls were filled with rushing people and business.