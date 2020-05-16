LETTER: Rest in peace, Orv Graham

Orv Graham sat behind his desk during my first broadcasting job interview and asked me a question I'll never forget. "What's the best book you've read lately?"' As a 22-year-old, glad to be done with school, I reached for a mediocre answer. Thankfully, he hired me anyway.
It was the most important lesson I gradually learned, a teaching also echoed by my father Fran. Be curious. Be interesting. Know a little bit about everything. Those are the vital keys, first taught to me by Orv, about being a real broadcaster. Orv Graham could talk to anyone intelligently, which also made him successful in other related fields that he chose to pursue.
While his passing is a melancholy end of an era, it is so wonderful to read the detailed H&R tribute to his importance to Decatur ("Leaders mourn ‘Mr. Radio’," May 14) and hear about so many of the people he touched during his broadcasting career.
As many know, Orv had a fine sense of humor and very quick wit. My favorite comedic Orv story happened in 1989, during morning drive time when I was working for WSOY, which had the top 2 stations on the air simultaneously. The halls were filled with rushing people and business.
I'm wearing a brand new sweater from the fashionably cringe-worthy late 1980s. I pass Orv very quickly in the hallway returning to the studio. "Morning Orv!" "Morning Jim,... nice sweater!" "Thanks Orv!" "Yeah Jim, my wife has one just like it!"
Orv really loved to tell a joke. He said he recycled them, but he always made them work, because he was Orv! One of his favorites:
"Did you hear about the inventor who came up with a tonic that could grow hair on a billiard ball? It failed. Slowed up the game too much."
RIP Mr. Graham.
Jim Syoen, New Orleans
