LETTER: Restrictions aimed at small businesses

As a business owner in the hospitality industry and a career health care professional I realize how serious the COVID-19 Pandemic is and we have implemented business procedures consistent with State requirements to mitigate the spread of the COVID vrus. Decatur Brew Works has sustained significant financial losses since March and witnessed a decline in monthly revenue averaging 40-45% compared to pre-COVID receipts. The new sanctions will be devastating and appear to be targeted at an industry predominantly owned by small businesses. No evidence has been presented by the governor to support these singular actions.