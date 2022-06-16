LETTER: Retired judge back Mendenhall

While serving the citizens of Macon County and the 6th Judicial Circuit as Circuit Judge and Chief Judge for over 28 years I was fortunate to have many highly qualified and respected attorneys appear before me. It was always gratifying to witness the growth of young attorneys. There are no shortcuts to developing the wisdom and character any attorney seeking to join the judiciary must possess.

I have had the good fortune to witness Shane Mendenhall develop into an attorney justly deserving of the support of voters in the June 28 election. I had the pleasure of Shane’s appearances in my courtroom and the opportunity to work with him during my five years as Sullivan’s city administrator following my retirement from the bench. Shane possesses a breadth of experience essential to success in serving the public as a circuit judge. Macon County’s newest circuit judge will preside over a multitude of case times over many years. Shane’s breadth of experience across many areas of the law would make him an asset to our local judiciary.

Lastly, it has been my great fortune over the past few months to witness Shane in action as his partner at BRE Law. Shane Mendenhall is a highly successful and accomplished attorney and the work ethic that nurtured that success will serve him well on the bench. But serving as a circuit judge requires more. First and foremost, Shane Mendenhall is a good man, a good husband and a loving father for his family. He will bring those most important of traits with him to the circuit court of Macon County. So, it is without hesitation that I wholeheartedly recommend Shane Mendenhall to the voters of Macon County as your next circuit judge.

Dan Flannell, Sullivan

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0