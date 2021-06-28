LETTER: Retiring from the mask patrol

Recently the CDC announced that those individuals who are fully vaccinated, like my wife and I, no longer have to wear a mask in most my situations. My first reaction was one of relief (no more foggy glasses).

However, I have to admit that I am going to miss reminding people who are not wearing a mask that they should wear one. I found the reactions to my requests were rather interesting and sometimes humorous.

One of the first persons I reminded, a young white male about 30, called me a profanity and as he left the store, he turned and said, “I don’t care if I die.” An elderly man I approached announced, “I’m not worried, I have my cemetery lot's paid for.”

Several weeks ago my wife, Charlotte, reminded a man waiting for his wife at a local beauty shop that they needed to wear a mask. He got up very upset, asked her if she was the mask patrol, and left the shop to sit in his car.

It’s interesting to note how the debate over mask wearing became such a political issue. Many “Trumpers” refused to wear one. Now that the CDC has changed the rules on masks, I guess I could start asking those people who are not wearing a mask, “Are you sure you have been vaccinated?”

But how would I know if they are giving me a straight answer? Maybe I could ask them to show me their proof of vaccination. (My card is even laminated). How am I going to deal with those fully vaccinated individuals, like my wife, who still insists on wearing a mask at Walmart? “Those guys at the CDC can’t tell me that I don’t have to wear a mask.”

No, I think I will just retire from “mask patrol”

Robert R. Pickett – DECATUR

