Bill Clevenger's decades long commitment to serving the community of Decatur in his role as executive director of the Park District has provided him with the experience to be a valuable asset to the Decatur Public School Board. He has demonstrated the ability to successfully lead and work in collaboration with other local organizations to get things accomplished for the betterment of Decatur.
Along with his experience, Bill brings a level of hard work, dedication and professionalism that will benefit all students and staff in DPS 61. In addition, his own children are all products of Decatur Public Schools. I believe that familiarity with the system along with his other attributes makes Bill a top candidate to serve on the Decatur Public School Board.
Greg Collingwood, Decatur