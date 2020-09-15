LETTER: Return Rood to county board

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 2020, more than ever before, women are making a real difference in politics. The last few years have seen record numbers of women running for - and winning - political office at all levels of government. Local politics is no exception. Macon County needs smart, committed female leaders to help move this community forward into the future - women who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves and work hard.

For the past 30 years, Marcy Rood has had an impressive career in clean energy, transportation and the environment. She will continue to bring that professional dedication as a public servant to the people of Macon County when she is returned to the Macon County Board in District 3.

Marcy brings tenacity and commitment to the Macon County Board. She will work to make county roads, bridges, and railroad crossings safe and efficient; to encourage the use of cleaner, domestically-produced fuels in trucks, buses, and cars to improve air quality and build an energy secure America; and to keep Lake Decatur and other water sources clean and safe. Marcy will strive to expand economic opportunities for students in trade and vocational programs and to provide the training necessary for them to move into the Green Energy Economy.