LETTER: Revelation shows God's wrath

Ukraine, this kingdom is a blaze. The death of thousands and tens of thousands being displaces by lethal weaponry from above and from all sides to add to this misery.

To think more kings are sending more weapons to the blaze death and destruction. Under the watchful eye of the three most powerful in this world, the king most powerful. The king of America, the king of China and Russia. Each possess weapons of measuring in mega tons, millions of tons of TNT.

The word of our Lord. Book of Revelation, Chapter 16, verse one, God’s wrath on the earth.

Verse 14, “They are spirits of Demons performing miraculous signs, and they go out to the kings of the world, to gather them for the battle on the Great Day of God Almighty”.

Verse 15, “Behold I come like a thief, blessed is he who stays awake and keeps his clothes with him so that he may not go naked and be shamefully exposed”.

Verse 16, “then they gathered the kings together to the place that in Hebrew that is called Armageddon.

I don’t know how close we are to Armageddon, but I know how close I am to my God to thee who has dressed me and keeps me clothed for whatever comes my way so I won’t be ashamed.

Oddly these words all said are not permitted in some of the churches by the church.

Ford Lewis, Decatur

