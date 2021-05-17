LETTER: Revise rules for election voting

Is Cheney or Trump correct? Was the 2020 election “stolen” from Trump? Most of us don’t know but wonder. Let’s look at what we do know.

1) The 2020 election was the most unusual one in generations. Many voting procedures were changed within months of election day due to the COVID19 pandemic.

2) President Biden, an old white career politician, got more votes than did a young charismatic Black President Obama.

3) A significant number of powerful folks made false accusations and vilified Trump throughout his term - Russia collusion, racist charges and media excoriation.

These facts raise a lot of questions. Given the chaos in voting because of the pandemic, is it possible that those who hated Trump so much that they manipulated votes to give Biden the win? How did Biden garner so many votes by not campaigning and not having a publicly articulated platform? How can one say for certain that this was a fair election?

There are a significant number of us who want at least the following:

1) A thorough investigation of questionable voting (especially Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nevada).