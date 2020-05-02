LETTER: Revisions don't make any sense

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On March 20, the governor announced that the state of Illinois would begin a stay at home order commencing the following day, March 21. People will be allowed to continue to go to grocery stores for their needs. At that time, there were no face covering orders in effect.

On April 23, the governor announces that commencing May 1, the order will be amended stating that you must wear a face cover in public where you cannot follow social distancing guidelines, including stores and businesses. By my math, you were allowed to enter businesses for 33 days without face cover, then amended with this requirement, set to begin May 1, allowing an additional eight days with the face cover. By my public education math, there was 41 days with no requirement. I think you see my point here.

Other points to ponder: The mayor of Chicago completely agreed with the order including but not limited to the closure of beauty salons and barber shops. Yet on or about April 4, a full 13 days after she ordered said businesses closed, she admits she went to her personal beauticians shop and had her hair cut. No need to say more on this point.