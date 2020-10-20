LETTER: Richland marking Manufacturing Month

Richland Community College’s mission is to empower individuals through learning and to forge partnerships that grow communities. By investing in and building a best-in-class Workforce Development Division and partnering with the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association we are living up to that mission every day.

Curriculum for Richland’s Workforce Development Division was developed in conjunction with the IMA’s Education Foundation to ensure that the skills our outstanding educators teach our students meet the needs of today’s employers and the requirements of an evolving twenty first century economy. Since November of 2018, Richland has trained close to 100 individuals for entry level manufacturing jobs with nearly 50 of those individuals completing the full training and entering the manufacturing workforce. The division has also provided training for many local manufacturers and their apprentices. Thanks to the support of the IMA, the college continues to expose youth to the manufacturing industry through the summer Tech Go Camps.