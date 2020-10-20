LETTER: Richland marking Manufacturing Month

Richland Community College’s mission is to empower individuals through learning and to forge partnerships that grow communities. By investing in and building a best-in-class Workforce Development Division and partnering with the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association we are living up to that mission every day.
Curriculum for Richland’s Workforce Development Division was developed in conjunction with the IMA’s Education Foundation to ensure that the skills our outstanding educators teach our students meet the needs of today’s employers and the requirements of an evolving twenty first century economy. Since November of 2018, Richland has trained close to 100 individuals for entry level manufacturing jobs with nearly 50 of those individuals completing the full training and entering the manufacturing workforce. The division has also provided training for many local manufacturers and their apprentices. Thanks to the support of the IMA, the college continues to expose youth to the manufacturing industry through the summer Tech Go Camps.
Even with Richland and other schools like ours expanding workforce training programs, manufacturers here in Illinois and around the country are facing a shortage of skilled workers. It is expected that 300,000 baby boomers will retire from factory floors before 2030. Richland’s partnership with the IMA aims to help close that gap locally, making sure manufacturers in Decatur and throughout Central Illinois can grow and thrive with confidence in a well-trained workforce.
While Richland’s Workforce Development Division is celebrated daily here on campus, this month the celebration is even more special. Recognized nationally as Manufacturing Month, October is a celebration of the manufacturing industry that showcases the diverse and extensive employment opportunities it provides.
Richland Community College and the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association are proud to celebrate Manufacturing Month together. Through our partnership, we’re growing our students, our communities and the manufacturing industry each and every day.
Cristobal Valdez, President of Richland Community College
Mark Denzler, President and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association
