LETTER: Richland offers mental health plan

I was elated to read the article by Kevin Hale regarding the mental health of students ("What mental trauma can do to students," March 29) and how important it is for schools to have resources to address such issues. Richland Community College has been working on this for the last few months by partnering with the JED Foundation whose mission is to evaluate the needs of students on a particular campus and then help the school develop a strategic plan for resources and programs to address these needs.

According to the CDC, people in the traditional age group for college students are especially vulnerable to mental health issues and the top five of these are depression, anxiety, eating disorders, substance abuse, and suicide.

In fact, suicide is the second-leading cause of death among college students and the suicide rate for those 10-24 has risen 57% in the last decade. This large upward swing is true for depression and anxiety as well.

Although many might believe schools aren't the place for mental health intervention, research is clear that these struggling students have lower GPA's, are more at a risk of dropping out, have a lack of motivation and often an inability to focus, while also experiencing a lack of social integration.

This direct tie between mental health and academics shows the importance of establishing programs in all of our schools to assure not only academic success, but also a healthier, happier and more productive and successful child/teen.

I hope more schools follow the path RCC is taking in establishing a comprehensive mental health plan to assure all students have the resources to succeed on every level of their lives.

Kristi Palmer, Decatur

