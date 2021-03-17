LETTER: Right to vote is under attack

The right to vote is under attack across America. More than 250 bills with restrictions on rules for casting ballots have been introduced in 40 states.

Many of the bills would limit voting by mail, add new voter ID requirements, make it more difficult to register voters and give states more power to purge voter files if voters don't cast ballots in every election.

An example is in Georgia, whose voters in 2020 favored way too many Democrats to suit the powers that be. The Republican-dominated legislature approved a package that would sharply reduce the ability of people to vote absentee. The bill is designed to undo a Republican-backed 2005 expansion of absentee voting.

The main argument for the proposal, surprisingly, is not the “stolen election” refrain. Since that has proven to be unproven urban legend, the Georgia Republicans contend that all that voting’s just too expensive. Mike Dugan, the sponsor of the bill, said limiting absentee voting was necessary to reduce the costs of processing ballots and relieve stress on local election workers.