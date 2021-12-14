LETTER: Rittenhouse was found not guilty

In your Saturday, December 4, issue, you printed the guest column “Hyperbole and body counts” by Randy Reyman. I agree with Reyman in his assessment that Kyle Rittenhouse’s actions were not smart. Indeed, his going to a riot with gun was stupid. But Reyman seems to base his entire argument that Rittenhouse should have been found guilty was because he was stupid; that anyone who agrees with that assessment is promoting peace (e.g. Gov. Pritzker); and anyone who disagrees with that assessment is promoting rioting (e.g. Rep. Caulkins).

However, I have a few news flashes for Reyman. Kyle Rittenhouse was not accused of being stupid. He was accused of multiple murders. He was found not guilty because it was self-defense. Rittenhouse was found not guilty because it was proved in a court of law that those “unarmed citizens” were gun-wielding thugs attacking Rittenhouse who was actually trying to get away. Rep. Caulkins was not promoting more gun violence. Rep. Caulkins was right in supporting self-defense.

Reyman goes well beyond hyperbole, he does not tell the well-publicized and proved truth. He tells an established untruth and you published it. Those are not smart actions. Those are stupid actions. If people are to be convicted of being stupid, I would humbly submit that there are not enough jail cells in the entire world to hold them all.

Willard Sudduth, Decatur

